Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.65. 565,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

