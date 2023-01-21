Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 818,500 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRUG remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 271,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,568. The company has a market cap of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

