CDbio (MCD) Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges

CDbio (MCD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, CDbio has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00017216 BTC on popular exchanges. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $44,121.90 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CDbio Token Profile

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

