Cronos Price Tops $0.0772 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $23.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00056873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.