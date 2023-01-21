cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.00 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $63.00 million and $929.47 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,299.91 or 0.27679070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

