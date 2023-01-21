Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 36.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

