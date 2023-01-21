Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 77.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 236.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 347,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DARE. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

DARE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 135,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,687. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

