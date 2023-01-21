DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 408,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of DHHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,914. DiamondHead has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.
In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
