DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 408,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

Shares of DHHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,914. DiamondHead has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiamondHead

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DiamondHead

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondHead by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

