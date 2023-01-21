DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. DLH has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DLH in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

