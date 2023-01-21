Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.76 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.39 million and approximately $868,955.71 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00007726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,781.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00385252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00768628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00095577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00564199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00193227 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,986,171 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

