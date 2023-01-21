Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.76 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.39 million and approximately $868,955.71 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00007726 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,781.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00385252 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015139 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00768628 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00095577 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00564199 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00193227 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,986,171 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
