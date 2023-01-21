Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Falcon Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 135,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,068. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

