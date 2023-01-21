Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

