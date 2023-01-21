Fei USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $424.56 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.56 million and $1.02 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00040625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017566 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00224160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97908539 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,198,390.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

