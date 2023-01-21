IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.90 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. IOST has a total market cap of $177.68 million and $9.90 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009869 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.