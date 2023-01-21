Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $47.84 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Kava has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004657 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $408.75 million and approximately $47.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00056873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,741,765 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

