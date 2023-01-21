Neblio Price Up 7.3% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00007042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,758,855 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

