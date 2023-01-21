NFT Trading Up 4.1% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $623,505.18 and $169.93 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00040745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00223915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01705711 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $343.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.