NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOEJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of NORMA Group from €42.00 ($45.65) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NORMA Group from €30.00 ($32.61) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Further Reading

