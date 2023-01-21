Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $142.25 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $197.89 million and approximately $142.25 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

