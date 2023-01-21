OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMRNY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.20. 6,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743. OMRON has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $84.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.11.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

