OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OMRNY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.20. 6,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743. OMRON has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $84.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.11.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
