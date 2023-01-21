Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 530,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.9 days.

Orica Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $8.55 on Friday. Orica has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

