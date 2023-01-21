Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orora Stock Performance

ORRAF remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Orora has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans.It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America.The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

