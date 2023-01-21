Osmosis Market Capitalization Tops $412.00 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $412.00 million and $16.80 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

