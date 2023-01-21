Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $881.88 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002436 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00012453 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
