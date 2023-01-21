Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 514.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $11.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.