Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,165,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 3,755,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PILBF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilbara Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

PILBF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 229,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

