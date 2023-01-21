Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Up 34.0% in December

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 6.9 %

QLI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821. Qilian International Holding Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

