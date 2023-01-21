Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.39. 1,036,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

