Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Drops By 30.7%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cepton stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Price Performance

NASDAQ CPTNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,920. Cepton has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.