Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declines By 27.0%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,943. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 34,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.