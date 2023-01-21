Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Rises By 20.9%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dogness (International) stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 28,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Dogness has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

