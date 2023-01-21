Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rises By 14.1%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 440,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 46,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.