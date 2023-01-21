Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Increases By 37.1%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DAX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,530. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.