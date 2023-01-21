Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Increases By 37.1%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,530. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter.

