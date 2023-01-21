Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Rises By 39.3%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,668.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

Hulic stock remained flat at $7.60 during trading hours on Friday. Hulic has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

