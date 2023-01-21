Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Rises By 37.6%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSSIF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

