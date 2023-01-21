Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Rises By 37.6%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OSSIF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
