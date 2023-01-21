Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Decreases By 25.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,520.0 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHF remained flat at $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $9.80.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
