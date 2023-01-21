SOMESING One Day Volume Hits $2.55 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. SOMESING has a total market cap of $48.71 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

