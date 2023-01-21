Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

Shares of EDTXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,344. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 680.43% and a negative return on equity of 2,155.87%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Spectral Medical will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc, Dialco Medical Inc, and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents.

