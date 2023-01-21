Strike One Day Volume Reaches $37.46 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $13.87 or 0.00060890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $49.01 million and $37.46 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,533,279 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

