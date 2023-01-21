sUSD Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $60.17 million and approximately $27.94 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 60,289,730 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

