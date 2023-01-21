Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.13 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $100.09 million and $3.13 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,781.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00564199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00193227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00040770 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

