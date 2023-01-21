Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Hits $41.23 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00009989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.76 billion and approximately $41.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00040805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00223840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26981478 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $56,606,118.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

