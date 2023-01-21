Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $124.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00029356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00385252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000382 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

