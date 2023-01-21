Utrust (UTK) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $53.39 million and $7.65 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

