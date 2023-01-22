Aave One Day Trading Volume Hits $130.86 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Aave has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $130.86 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $86.96 or 0.00383115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Token Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

