Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Accor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €27.40 ($29.78) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Accor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Accor has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

