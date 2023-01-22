Ace Cash (ACEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $789.64

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00414573 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,645.69 or 0.29099967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00639651 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

