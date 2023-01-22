ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £150.10 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($183.16).

ActiveOps Stock Performance

LON AOM opened at GBX 79 ($0.96) on Friday. ActiveOps Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.39. The stock has a market cap of £56.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

