Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.