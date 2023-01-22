ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.79. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

